Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,185 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,185 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $362.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.