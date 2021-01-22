Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,324 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 595,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 81,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,560,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

