Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,581 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.81. 1,864,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

