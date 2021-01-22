Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period.

CIBR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,317. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

