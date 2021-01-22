Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,399. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $260.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.