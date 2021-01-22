Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.78 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after buying an additional 136,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after buying an additional 331,853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 129,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,913,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

