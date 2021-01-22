Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $218.95. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,355. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $221.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

