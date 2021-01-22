Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after buying an additional 709,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after buying an additional 675,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,059 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

