Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 18,153 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,192. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

