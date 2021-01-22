Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,277 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $97.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

