Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF accounts for 4.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.93% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $34,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.40. 86,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,230. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $39.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

