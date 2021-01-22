Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock remained flat at $$56.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,802. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.