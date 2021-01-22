Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes $35.45 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 701,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,454,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,031,000 after purchasing an additional 925,761 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 860,109 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 900,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 889,568 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

