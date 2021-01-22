Clearwater Paper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,045 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 825% compared to the average volume of 113 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLW opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $677.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $43.16.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.