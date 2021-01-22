Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) Shares Gap Up to $13.34

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $19.54. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 920,611 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99.

About Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII)

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.