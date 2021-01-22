CloakCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,833.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $10,833.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024586 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,577,235 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

