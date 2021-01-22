Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 30,656 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 194.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 24,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 503,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,484. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

