Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 3,420 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. 181,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,427. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

