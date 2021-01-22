Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 509,950 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,167,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,950 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 8.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.31% of eBay worth $108,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 191.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 149.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 26.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 54,355 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 189,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,590. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

