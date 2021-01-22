Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 5,938 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

