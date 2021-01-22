Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 37.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 24.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.