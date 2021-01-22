Close Asset Management Ltd Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 31,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 156,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 65,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.90. 267,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,363. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

