Close Asset Management Ltd Has $150.54 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,114 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 178,400 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 11.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $150,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $472.20. 96,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.81. The firm has a market cap of $226.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

