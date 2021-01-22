Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.29. 99,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

