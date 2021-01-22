Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,415 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.71. The stock had a trading volume of 319,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $250.37. The stock has a market cap of $294.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

