Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 613,335 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1,858.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,335 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 4.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $55,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.84. 260,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

