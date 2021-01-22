Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 9,025 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 186,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,921,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

