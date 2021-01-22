Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $37,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,407.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,444,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $9,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.71.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.84. 20,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,916. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.36.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

