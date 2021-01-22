Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 46,190 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,190 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. 1,023,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,221,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.