Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 583 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 27,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 175,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $203.50. 85,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

