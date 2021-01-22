Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Investec lowered Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY remained flat at $$40.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $40.80.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

