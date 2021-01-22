Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CBGPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

