Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) Shares Gap Down to $107.00

Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $107.00, but opened at $103.50. Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) shares last traded at $97.96, with a volume of 117,681 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.82. The firm has a market cap of £37.84 million and a PE ratio of -10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

