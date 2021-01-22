CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Shares Down 6.5%

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.23 and last traded at $97.67. 506,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 559,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNOOC by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CNOOC by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CNOOC by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

