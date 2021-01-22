Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.94

Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and traded as low as $62.80. Coats Group plc (COA.L) shares last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 929,596 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £906.14 million and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.36.

In other Coats Group plc (COA.L) news, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 75,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551.48 ($64,739.33). Also, insider Rajiv Sharma sold 2,678,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £1,848,086.34 ($2,414,536.63).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

