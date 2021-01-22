Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.72 Million

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded up 55.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 154,813.2% higher against the dollar. Cocos-BCX has a market capitalization of $41.72 million and $238,493.00 worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cocos-BCX Coin Profile

Cocos-BCX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. The official message board for Cocos-BCX is medium.com/cocosbcx . The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. “

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

