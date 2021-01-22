Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Up 6.3%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 143,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 785,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 93.93%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

