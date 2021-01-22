Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,159 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Cogent Communications worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cogent Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.