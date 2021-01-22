CoinDeal Token Price Tops $0.0071 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $331,688.04 and $31.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00125664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00277709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039003 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.