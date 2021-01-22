Coineal Token Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges (NEAL)

Coineal Token (CURRENCY:NEAL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Coineal Token has a market cap of $2.71 million and $590,925.00 worth of Coineal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coineal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coineal Token has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00572808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.04242557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Coineal Token (CRYPTO:NEAL) is a token. Coineal Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,365,884 tokens. Coineal Token’s official website is www.coineal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upholding the motto of “Global exchange, Local presence”, Coineal is a global digital asset exchange, established by experienced blockchain investors and geeks in early 2018. While being global, Coineal puts equal emphasis on localization as on globalization and has branches in China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Russia, etc. Operating 24/7, Coineal places user satisfaction as its utmost priority, implementing a user-centered strategy in product design, operations, and marketing. “

