CoinEx Token (CET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $986,238.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $986,238.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00573660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.57 or 0.04266883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016559 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

