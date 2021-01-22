CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0009

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $184,247.69 and approximately $10,408.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.87 or 0.00584502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.01 or 0.04054297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016464 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

