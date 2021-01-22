CoinFi Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One CoinFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $179,684.90 and approximately $21,533.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00588015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.36 or 0.04363950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017225 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

