CoinPoker (CHP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,116.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 50.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $29,116.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00588444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.81 or 0.04143889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016596 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

