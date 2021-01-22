CoinPoker Market Capitalization Tops $2.08 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.08 million and $5,968.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

