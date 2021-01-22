CoinUs (CNUS) Price Up 203.4% This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 57.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 203.4% against the US dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $186,832.57 and $13.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007572 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000165 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000252 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

