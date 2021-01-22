Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Truist boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

