Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after buying an additional 93,112 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. 4,816,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,647. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

