Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $10,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,887.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 18th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $9,437.50.
- On Thursday, November 19th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,192.50.
USCR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 354,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $797.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.
USCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,786,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
