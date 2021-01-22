Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $10,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,887.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $9,437.50.

On Thursday, November 19th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,192.50.

USCR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 354,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $797.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,786,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

