Color Platform (CLR) Trading Up 109.3% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 109.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.54 or 0.01360535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.15 or 0.00550180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002402 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.